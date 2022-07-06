FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory in Effect Today, Isolated Severe Storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Heat Advisory has been issued for North Georgia today, with feels-like temps as high as 106 degrees.

Feels like temps between 105 and 110 today. (cbs46)

Wednesday Forecast: Dangerous heat & humidity in place today. Highs in the low to mid 90s, but extremely high humidity will make it feel 10 degrees hotter. In addition, spotty storms are likely through the day today. Isolated severe storms are possible, especially in the mountains this evening and tonight.

High: 94° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 40%

Isolated severe storms with lightning and damaging winds. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Highs in the mid 90s and feels like temps above 100 continue through Friday. A cold front arrives this weekend, bringing us widely scattered storms both Saturday and Sunday. Temperatures and humidity drop through the weekend.

Stormy weather very likely. (cbs46)

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.