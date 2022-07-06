Funding will help improve Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Improvements to increase capacity at terminals, energy efficiency and accessibility for individuals with disabilities will be coming soon to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Officials say the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will award nearly $1 billion from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to 85 airports across the country to improve terminals of all sizes.

The grants will also promote competition and provide accessibility for individuals with disability at 85 airports across the U.S.

Officials say building better airport terminals will improve customer experiences, help move goods through the economy, and lower prices.

Airport officials estimated the number of travelers to come through Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport during the July 4 holiday weekend increased from 1.7 million to 2 million.

On July 1, roughly a quarter of flights were delayed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

