Georgia Guidestones badly damaged by explosion, investigation underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Georgia landmark has been badly damaged by an explosion, according to law enforcement.

The Georgia Guidestones are located near Highway 7 and the South Carolina state line in Elbert County.

The guidestones, which are known to some as the American Stonehenge, were unveiled on March 22, 1980.

The guidestones, which are positioned in an X pattern, serve as a celestial clock of sorts and contain a written message meant for current and future generations.

The structure weighs 119 tons and contains 951 cubic feet of granite. There were four granite slabs, each weighing 42,137 pounds and standing more than 16 feet in height.

The languages represented on the four stones are Arabic, Chinese, English, Hebrew, Hindi, Russian, Spanish and Swahili. The messages are related to governance, world government, population and reproduction control, the environment and nature/spirituality.

The explosion reportedly took place around 4 a.m. The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office and Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating.

