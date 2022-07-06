Advertisement

Henry County woman celebrates her 107th birthday with a special visit

Pictured (left to right): Lt. V. Rosen, Florence Martin, and Ofc. J. Valentine)]
By Jamarlo Phillips
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -A Henry County woman who turns 107-years-old this week is sharing her secret to a long life.

Florence Martin has lived in Henry County her entire life.

On Tuesday officers with the Henry County Police Department gifted her with a birthday challenge coin, shoulder patch, and SOD pin.

Martin says she enjoys having visitors and is very spry.

When a storm blew a limb down in her yard, officers helped her move it to a burn pile.

When a storm blew a limb down in her yard, officers helped her move it to a burn pile
