LIVE: Investigation underway after Georgia Guidestones partially destroyed

ELBERTON, G.A. (FOX Carolina) - The Elbert County Sheriff’s Office is responding to an incident at the Georgia Guidestones.

The Guidestones, which are located along Highway 77, are visibly damaged. At least one of the monoliths has been destroyed.

Multiple agencies are on scene of the investigation including the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office, Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Elbert County Fire Department.

The Georgia Guidestones have been called “America’s Stonehenge.” The granite monoliths were built in 1980 after a man who identified himself as “Robert C. Christian” approached the president of Elbert Granite Finishing Company about commissioning them. They are engraved with messages in 12 different languages.

According to ExploreGeorgia.org, the writing is a “10-part message espousing the conservation of mankind and future generations.” Each piece of the monument weighs approximately 28 tons, according to officials.

The Elbert County Chamber of Commerce says the English translation on the monuments says:

“Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature; Guide reproduction wisely, improving fitness and diversity; Unite humanity with a living new language; Rule passion, faith, tradition, and all things with tempered reason; Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts; Let all nations rule internally, resolving external disputes in a world court; Avoid petty laws and useless officials; Balance personal rights with social duties; Prize truth, beauty, love ... seeking harmony with the infinite; Be not a cancer on earth -- leave room for nature -- leave room for nature.”

The message on the Guidestones has long been a source of controversy. They were previously vandalized in 2014. Kandiss Taylor, a candidate who ran for Governor of Georgia this year, called for the removal of the monument claiming it is “Satanic.”

FOX Carolina crews are on scene working to get more information. Stay tuned for more.

MORE NEWS: Murder suspect arrested after woman’s body found in abandoned home

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.