Man confesses to killing girlfriend inside East Point apartment, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested for reportedly killing his girlfriend during an argument in East Point.

East Point police said at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to 4045 Foxhunt Lane.

When police got there, they found a woman who died from gunshots.

According to police, a man at the scene who claimed to be the woman’s boyfriend was taken into custody.

Police said he later confessed to killing the woman during a verbal altercation inside the apartment.

The man’s name has not been released at this time and charges are pending.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.