Man confesses to killing girlfriend inside East Point apartment, police say
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A man has been arrested for reportedly killing his girlfriend during an argument in East Point.
East Point police said at around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday officers responded to 4045 Foxhunt Lane.
When police got there, they found a woman who died from gunshots.
According to police, a man at the scene who claimed to be the woman’s boyfriend was taken into custody.
Police said he later confessed to killing the woman during a verbal altercation inside the apartment.
The man’s name has not been released at this time and charges are pending.
