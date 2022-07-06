Man wanted in connection to murder of his 23-year-old girlfriend

ROSWELL, Ga. (CBS46) - A 27-year-old man is wanted by Roswell Police for murder in connection to the death of his 23-year-old girlfriend.

Roswell police officials have named Fabien Perry the man wanted in the murder of Johana Cabrales-Hernandez.

Roswell received a 9-1-1 call regarding an injured woman at a home on the 100 block of Old Ferry Way just after midnight. Upon arrival, officers found Cabrales-Hernandez dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Officials confirmed evidence collected by investigators led to the identification of Perry as the suspect. Warrants were secured by police for Perry’s arrest.

Officers say they were notified Cabrales-Hernandez’ family were concerned for her welfare after her two young children were dropped off at a nearby family member’s home by an unidentified person. Her family rushed over to her home where she was found dead.

Perry is described as a black male, 5′8″ tall and weighs 165 lbs. He is believed to be driving a red 4-door Honda Civic.

Investigators say they believe this is an isolated domestic incident, however Perry should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about this case or the whereabouts of Perry is asked to contact the Roswell Police Department immediately at 770-640-4100.

