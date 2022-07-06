Minor League Baseball team in Georgia a viral sensation

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - One of Georgia’s Minor League Baseball teams is turning the sport upside down.

The Savannah Bananas are messing with baseball’s rich traditions and it’s become a big hit with the fans.

Banana ball is a bit P.T. Barnum meets the Harlem Globetrotters at a dance party.

Team owner Jesse Cole tweaked the rules to amp up the action making up plenty of viral appeal.

Kyle Luigs’ groovin’ pre-pitch dance has viewed over 3 million times on TikTok.

Every game is a sell-out with a ripening waiting list 65,000 fans long.

For example, the Renners drove 11-1/2 hours from Ohio to see the team.

Perhaps most striking is that for two hours, fans eyes were not on their phones but on the field.

