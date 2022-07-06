New sign demands justice for slain wife of Tex McIver

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new sign on the Corey Tower reads “Justice For Diane.”

That’s a reference to Diane McIver, who was shot and killed by her husband in 2016.

Tex McIver claimed the shooting was an accident but was convicted of murder.

Last week, the Georgia Supreme Court overturned his conviction.

According to the court’s ruling, the state’s evidence was “weak” and jurors should have been allowed to charge McIver with the lesser county of involuntary manslaughter.

