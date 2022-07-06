Crews continue repairing outage, some homes won't have working water in Milton
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILTON, Ga. (CBS46) - Some residents in a Milton neighborhood may not have water as crews continue work repairing a water outage Wednesday afternoon.
While some officials have reopened a stretch of Cogburn Road that was previously closed south near a roundabout, the water supply is currently inoperable in the area.
Officials confirmed the water outage happened in the area of Cogburn and Francis Roads around 2:30 p.m.
Fulton County crews remain on the scene making repairs.
No estimated time of completion has been provided by officials.
