Crews continue repairing outage, some homes won't have working water in Milton

Photo of water outage in Milton
Photo of water outage in Milton(City of Milton Facebook Page)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MILTON, Ga. (CBS46) - Some residents in a Milton neighborhood may not have water as crews continue work repairing a water outage Wednesday afternoon.

While some officials have reopened a stretch of Cogburn Road that was previously closed south near a roundabout, the water supply is currently inoperable in the area.

Officials confirmed the water outage happened in the area of Cogburn and Francis Roads around 2:30 p.m.

Fulton County crews remain on the scene making repairs.

No estimated time of completion has been provided by officials.

