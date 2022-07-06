Advertisement

Sen. Graham to fight Georgia election subpoena, lawyers say

Sen. Lindsey Graham questions Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on becoming a Supreme Court justice
Sen. Lindsey Graham questions Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on becoming a Supreme Court justice(Gray)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Attorneys representing Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina say he intends to challenge a subpoena compelling him to testify before a special grand jury in Georgia investigating ex-President Donald Trump and his allies’ actions after the 2020 election.

Graham was among a handful of Trump allies and members of his campaign legal team named Tuesday in petitions filed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

Graham attorneys Bart Daniel and Matt Austin said Wednesday that Graham “plans to go to court, challenge the subpoena, and expects to prevail.” The Republican senator’s attorneys call the probe by the Democratic district attorney politically motivated. A Willis spokesperson hasn’t responded to a request for comment.

