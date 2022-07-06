Advertisement

Settlement reached with GA Department of Labor over handling of unemployment

By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Change is coming after a settlement was reached with the Georgia Department of Labor over its handling of unemployment benefits claims.

The lawsuit was filed last year and it argued that DOL lagged behind with processing claims and payments during the coronavirus pandemic.

The preliminary settlement is calling for the Labor Department to improve communication systems, make upgrades to its online portal, and eliminate any remaining backlogs.

Several state lawmakers praised the outcome but say more needs to be done.

The final settlement is expected to be approved Sept. 1.

