Tickets on sale for Atlanta Gladiators 2022 regular season

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tickets for the Atlanta Gladiators 2022 regular season are on sale, team officials announced.

The minor league hockey team finished the 2021 regular season with a 43-24-4 record and was ranked second in their ECHL division.

The team recently celebrated its 20-year anniversary.

The regular season begins against the Florida Everblades on October 21 at Gas South Arena in Duluth.

