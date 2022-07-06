Advertisement

Tickets on sale for Atlanta Gladiators 2022 regular season

Stingrays forward Tim Harrison brings the puck up against Atlanta
Stingrays forward Tim Harrison brings the puck up against Atlanta(South Carolina Stingrays)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tickets for the Atlanta Gladiators 2022 regular season are on sale, team officials announced.

The minor league hockey team finished the 2021 regular season with a 43-24-4 record and was ranked second in their ECHL division.

The team recently celebrated its 20-year anniversary.

The regular season begins against the Florida Everblades on October 21 at Gas South Arena in Duluth.

