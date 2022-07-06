Tickets on sale for Atlanta Gladiators 2022 regular season
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Tickets for the Atlanta Gladiators 2022 regular season are on sale, team officials announced.
The minor league hockey team finished the 2021 regular season with a 43-24-4 record and was ranked second in their ECHL division.
The team recently celebrated its 20-year anniversary.
The regular season begins against the Florida Everblades on October 21 at Gas South Arena in Duluth.
