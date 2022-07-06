Trainer shares tips on exercising in heat

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Workout experts say during a first alert heat advisory there are some steps to take before you head outside to get your daily steps in.

“I always tell people if you feel light-headed or if you’re feeling nauseous let’s pause alright and then get a little water and get back to the workout always making sure we are feeling good,” explained trainer Jose Mendoza.

Jose Mendoza told CBS46 that he trains dozens of clients a day but on days like today, it’s especially important to stay hydrated. '

“It’s obviously very hot today. I drank a liquid iv before coming out today just because I knew it was going to be so hot,” Mendoza said.

Mendoza tailors his workouts. He stresses getting your steps in early and avoiding sugary drinks like coffee and pre-workouts.

“A lot of people actually like the heat and think oh let’s go workout outside I would probably stay away from that. All my workouts throughout the summer are mostly indoor workouts. between 10 and 5 is the hottest so get out early or in the evening,” said Mendoza.

