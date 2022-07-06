What is the price of happiness in Georgia? Now we know

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - It is an age-old question. Can money buy happiness? Apparently, it can and you are going to need quite a bit of it to be “happy” in Georgia.

The good news is that number is slightly lower than the national average and Georgia is in the top 10 states where the least amount of money is needed to obtain happiness.

Purdue University conducted a study that examined how much money people need to be happy and whether or not happiness rises as one’s income level increases.

GoBankingRates then used the findings and each state’s cost-of-living index to predict how much money is needed in each state to be happy or at least content.

The national average needed to be happy is $95,000 and a salary of $60,000 to $75,000 is needed to be “content.”

For the residents of Georgia, it was determined that a salary of $93,240 per year is enough to make a person happy and if an individual is making between $53,280 and $66,660, they should be content.

The top 10 states are:

Mississippi -- $87,465

Kansas -- $90,825

Oklahoma -- $92,295

Alabama -- $92,295

Arkansas -- $95,445

Georgia -- $93,240

Tennessee -- $93.450

Missouri -- $94,290

New Mexico -- $95,550

Indiana -- $95,130

The state where you will need to make the most money to be happy is Hawaii ($202,965) followed by New York ($155,610) and California ($149,310).

