Woman labeled as ‘armed and dangerous’ sought by Fulton County Sheriff’s Office

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a woman they say is “armed and dangerous.”

Chanta Lashelle Bentley is facing charges of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Cruelty to Children in the 3rd Degree, and Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of a Felony.

FCSO advises not to approach Bentley and to call 9-1-1 if she is spotted.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts can submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online atlantapolicefoundation.org/programs/crime-stoppers, or by downloading the P3 Tips Mobile App.

You can also submit a tip to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office App. You do not have to give your name, telephone number, or any other identifying information to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000 if your tip helps lead to an arrest.

