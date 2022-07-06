Work on Atlanta Beltline hits historic milestone

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Work on the Atlanta Beltline hit a historic milestone in Summer 2022, according to project organizers.

“This is the first time we have had work underway in all four quadrants in the history of the beltline,” said Jenny Odom, Atlanta Beltline Communications and Media Relations Manager. “All of these are going to get the trail to completion.”

Current projects underway range from light and camera installations to designing the North West Trail, and infrastructure improvement and construction across different quadrants. The increased construction will continue into Fall 2022 and 2023.

The accelerated timeline is due to a recent boost in funding from local and federal grants, a special services district tax passed in 2021, and philanthropic donations which include $80 million from The Robert W. Woodruff Foundation and $30 million from The Cox Foundation.

The Beltline remains on track for its 2030 projected completion date.

“Atlanta is a wonderful city. It’s a crowded city. It’s a sprawling city,” explained Odom. “To be able to create ways to create a transportation corridor for people to move around the city is huge, and we are going to have to have that with the projected growth in Atlanta.

Most stretches of the Beltline will remain accessible to the public once complete.

