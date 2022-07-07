Advertisement

Bond denied in Atlanta for rapper known as Gunna

By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Bond has been denied for the rapper known as Gunna, who was arrested for his involvement with YSL, which prosecutors say is a violent street gang called “Young Slime Life.”

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, appeared before a judge on Thursday morning.

The rapper’s legal team first asked for bond in May. A magistrate judge decided to let a Superior Court judge rule on the decision.

Kitchens is one of more than 2 dozen people, including the rapper known as Young Thug, indicted on RICO chrges.

At a hearing in May, a judge refused to release Gunna on bond because prosecutors said that he and Young Thug were the ones “directing the violence” and would be able to intimidate witnesses.

His trial is expected to start next year.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Fulton County DA Fani Willis
Witness in case against YSL group claims she’s been threatened
Gunna claims his innocence from Fulton County Jail
Atlanta rapper Gunna posted on social media maintaining his innocence
Quartavius Mender
18-year-old accused of threatening law enforcement officials over YSL arrests

Latest News

Shooting in Douglasville shopping center
Shooting in shopping center parking lot in Douglasville
Improvements coming to Atlanta airport
$40 million in improvements coming to Atlanta airport’s aging Concourse D
Explosion detonated at controversial Georgia Guidestones monument.
Georgia Guidestones demolished after explosion
Bond denied for Gunna
Judge denies bond for rapper Gunna