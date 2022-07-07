Bond denied in Atlanta for rapper known as Gunna

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Bond has been denied for the rapper known as Gunna, who was arrested for his involvement with YSL, which prosecutors say is a violent street gang called “Young Slime Life.”

Gunna, whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, appeared before a judge on Thursday morning.

The rapper’s legal team first asked for bond in May. A magistrate judge decided to let a Superior Court judge rule on the decision.

Kitchens is one of more than 2 dozen people, including the rapper known as Young Thug, indicted on RICO chrges.

At a hearing in May, a judge refused to release Gunna on bond because prosecutors said that he and Young Thug were the ones “directing the violence” and would be able to intimidate witnesses.

His trial is expected to start next year.

