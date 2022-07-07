Brewing company moves to Underground Atlanta, hoping to add vibrancy of area

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Desolate streets, empty stores, Underground Atlanta is a shell of its former self.

Mike Long brought his family from New Jersey to visit. They were all shocked at what it is now compared to what it used to be.

“It’s similar to a ghost town. Because when I grew up, it was alive. I mean people were everywhere, they were underground, above ground, all over the place,” said Long.

“Two iconic Atlanta brands coming together in South Downtown signals a turning point for the area,” said Mary Turner, Lalani Ventures’ Leasing Manager. “We are carefully targeting the right concepts that support our vision to become the center of gravity for arts, culture and entertainment in Atlanta. Partnering with brands like Atlanta Brewing Company not only enhances the guest experience at Underground, but also re-engages Downtown’s massive population of students and office workers who are craving great places to hang out.”

Long says he still remembers the good days. But these caricatures and the vibrancy has been gone for years.

“It’s been, and I hate to use this word, but it’s been dead for quite some time. Especially during COVID,” he said.

Robyn Jackson, the President of the Downtown Atlanta Neighborhood Assocation remains hopeful better days are ahead after, in 2020, a new owner named Lalani Ventures, took over. And underground Atlanta’s newest tenant the Atlanta Brewing Company.

“This is just the tip of the biggest iceberg and we’re so happy to be right in the middle of it,” Jackson said.

From Jackson’s rooftop – every direction he looks in downtown he’s seeing growth –

A recent investment map by central atlanta progress outlined 6.5 billion dollars going towards downtown development in next 10 years and at centennial yards – or the gulch – on the way - new condos, shops, restaurnats and bars will move into this 8 million square foot space just as underground atalant also - getting a major overhaul.

“We’ve just been waiting for someone to do this, and it’s been a long time coming, she added. “Because everyone is looking forward to just being in Atlanta, what they call, ‘Hotlanta.’ I do believe in my heart that it will become that way again.

