Douglasville Police investigating homicide in shopping center parking lot

By Tori Cooper
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Douglasville Police are currently investigating a homicide in the parking lot of Douglas Commons Shopping Center at the corner of Hospital Drive and Fairburn Road.

At this time it is believed to be an isolated incident.

Anyone with information about this incident should contact Detective Sean Williams at (678) 293-1747 or willamss@douglasvillega.gov

More information will be released when possible, according to the police department.

