FIRST ALERT: Heat Advisory Today, Severe Storms Possible

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Another Heat Advisory is out today from 11am to 7pm, with a heat index around 105° this afternoon.

Thursday, Friday and Saturday (cbs46)

Thursday Forecast: Partly to mostly sunny, hot and very humid. Limit time outside this afternoon as dangerous heat is in place. Isolated t-showers are likely through the day, but storm chances increase after sunset and overnight storms are likely.

High: 93° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 40%

Hot & humid. Evening & night storms. (cbs46)

What You Need to Know:

Scattered storms drop in from Tennessee this evening, and a few severe storms are possible tonight. (cbs46)

Isolated severe storms with gusty winds and lightning are possible from Atlanta north, especially around and after sunset. We stay in this extremely hot and humid, stormy pattern through the weekend. A cold front arrives Saturday, bringing widely scattered storms through the entire day and night. A few lingering t-showers are likely Sunday. Dry air finally arrives early next week, bringing more comfortable conditions for a few days.

Scattered t-storms possible all day as a cold front slowly drops in. (cbs46)

