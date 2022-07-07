FIRST ALERT | Hot, humid, occasionally stormy weather is in the foreCAST!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Scattered showers, and a couple thunderstorms, are already developing at 1:30 p.m. The chance of rain and thunder increasing this afternoon; peaking between late afternoon and mid-evening across our area.

While severe weather won’t be widespread, a few storms may become strong or severe. Wind gusts to 65 MPH and hail to the size of quarters are the biggest threats if a storm manages to become severe. Brief heavy rain and frequent lightning will occur with any storm that develops this afternoon.

Aside from storms, it’s going to be another hot and humid day. Temperatures peak in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. It’ll feel hotter than 100° with the moisture in the air factored in.

A Heat Advisory is in effect for a large portion of North Georgia, including Metro Atlanta, until 7 p.m. Postpone strenuous outdoor activities until closer to sunset.

The chance of rain, storms increases heading into the weekend...

Believe it, or not, a ‘cool front’ approaches our region from the northwest Saturday. Ahead of it, moisture pools across the southeast; yielding scattered downpours Friday. Once again, a couple storms may become strong or severe in the afternoon and early evening. The front gets closer Saturday. Plan on scattered, to numerous, showers and thunderstorms. The rain is also expected to get an earlier start time. In fact, a few thunderstorms are possible as early as Saturday morning, closer to sunrise.

The front should shift south of us as the weekend comes to a close. Slightly cooler, drier air and a lesser chance of rain rules the forecast to begin next workweek.

