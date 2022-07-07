FIRST ALERT: Hot, humid and scattered strong storms into the weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A heat wave continues into the weekend, and it will feel like 100-105° on Thursday afternoon as temperatures rise into the low to mid 90s and high humidity continues. Scattered strong to severe thunderstorms are possible, especially north and east of Atlanta in the afternoon and evening. The temperature will only reach the mid to upper 70s by Friday morning and another hot and humid day is ahead. Highs will reach the low to mid 90s again on Friday with pop-up storms possible in the afternoon and evening.

Heat index (CBS46)

Severe Risk (CBS46)

Rain chances (CBS46)

Trend (CBS46)

We’re also tracking some weekend rain, including a good chance of showers and thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon and evening. It will reach the 90s and feel 100s before the storms arrive. It turns slightly less humid late in the weekend and early next week. There is still a 50% chance of storms on Saturday as a front slowly moves south. The risk of rain diminishes early next week as the high temperature briefly falls into the 80s.

