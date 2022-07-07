FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-85 SB reopens near Jimmy Carter Boulevard
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As of 6:40 a.m., all lanes are back open on Interstate 85 SB at Jimmy Carter/State Route 140.
All lanes are blocked on Interstate 85 SB at Jimmy Carter/State Route 140 (Exit 99) because of a crash with injuries.
Traffic is currently being diverted off Exit 99.
Motorists should consider an alternative route if possible.
The scene is expected to be cleared at approximately 6:30 a.m.
