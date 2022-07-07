FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-85 SB reopens near Jimmy Carter Boulevard

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As of 6:40 a.m., all lanes are back open on Interstate 85 SB at Jimmy Carter/State Route 140.

UPDATE: All lanes back open on I-85 south past Jimmy Carter Blvd. Live updates now on #WakeUpATL @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/DeWKmmsMQH — Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) July 7, 2022

All lanes are blocked on Interstate 85 SB at Jimmy Carter/State Route 140 (Exit 99) because of a crash with injuries.

Traffic is currently being diverted off Exit 99.

UPDATE: All lanes blocked on I-85 south at Pleasantdale Rd. in DeKalb Co. due to crash investigation. Live updates now on #WakeUpATL @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/aqgcXijIMv — Rodney Harris (@HarrisCBS46) July 7, 2022

Motorists should consider an alternative route if possible.

The scene is expected to be cleared at approximately 6:30 a.m.

