FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-85 SB reopens near Jimmy Carter Boulevard

I-85 JULY 7 CLOSURE
I-85 JULY 7 CLOSURE(WGCL)
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - As of 6:40 a.m., all lanes are back open on Interstate 85 SB at Jimmy Carter/State Route 140.

All lanes are blocked on Interstate 85 SB at Jimmy Carter/State Route 140 (Exit 99) because of a crash with injuries.

Traffic is currently being diverted off Exit 99.

Motorists should consider an alternative route if possible.

The scene is expected to be cleared at approximately 6:30 a.m.

