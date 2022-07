ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A free stage play about Alzheimer’s titled “Unforgettable” is coming to Atlanta this weekend.

Dr. Carl Hill with the Alzheimer’s Association joined CBS46 to talk about the play.

The play will be presented at the Riverside EpiCenter in Austell on July 9. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.