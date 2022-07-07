Local Black leaders, clergy divided over proposed ban on menthol cigarettes

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Some faith leaders in the African American community are divided over a proposed menthol ban, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration is considering.

Standing in the shadows of the Atlanta City Detention Center, a group of metro Atlanta clergy were clear on Thursday: They do not support a potential ban on menthol cigarettes.

“We are not here promoting cigarette smoking at all,” said Rev. Shanan Jones, president of Concerned Black Clergy of Metropolitan Atlanta. “The issue here is over criminalization of tobacco. We call it a Trojan horse.”

The FDA is considering rules that would prohibit the manufacture and sale of menthol cigarettes and all flavored cigars. Supporters say a ban would positively impact public health while opponents argue it would unfairly target Black and brown Americans, possibly leading to injustices and problems with police.

“Driving while Black is an issue,” said Jones. “Loving while Black is an issue. Walking the streets while Black is an issue. And now smoking while Black will be an issue.”

Local ministers, organizing under the name of Clergy with A Candle, say the tobacco companies created this vice in the Black community decades ago, going so far as to handout free samples of menthol cigarettes, which made it easier to start smoking and is often much harder to stop.

“They would have representatives from the various companies handing out cigarettes for free, giving out samples,” said Bishop Aaron B. Lackey Sr., presiding bishop for United Churches of God in Christ, Inc. “The whole point was to get our community addicted.”

According to the FDA, more than 480,000 people die in the U.S. every year because of cigarette smoking. Eighty-five percent of black smokers prefer menthol. The agency estimates as many as 200,000 Black lives could be spared if the mint-flavored cigarettes were banned.

“If they want to talk about issues in America, let’s talk about gun violence in America,” Rev. Shaun Smith with BlackPush Inc., an organization that focuses on fighting voter suppression and social injustice. “Menthol is not an issue.”

Rev. Anthony Evans is the president of the National Black Church Initiative, a coalition of 150,000 Black and Latino churches working to eradicate racial disparities in healthcare. The group sent a letter to the Biden administration earlier this year backing the ban. The NAACP sent a similar letter in April.

“This is silly,” said Evans. “We are not compromising. Either you are about the Black community, or you don’t. We’re going to defend the health of African American families. All of our folks have not done the right thing here.

“We want to get people off of cigarettes,” Jones responded. “And we think that the FDA, who has allowed people to become addicted all this this time, should help us with campaigns in our community.”

The FDA will continue to take public comment on the issue until Aug 2. If the ban is approved, it would go into effect one year after the decision is made public.

Members of Clergy with A Candle plan to travel to Washington, D.C. to meet with members of the Georgia congressional delegation on Tuesday, June 12.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.