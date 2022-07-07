Man dies after reportedly being struck by lightning in Rabun County

MOUNTAIN CITY, Ga. (CBS46) - Officials say a man has died from his injuries sustained after he was reportedly struck by lightning, although the official cause of death is being determined by the State Medical Examiners Office.

According to officials, Rabun County E 9-1-1 received a report of a male possibly being struck by lightning around 3:35 p.m. on Saturday at a home on Black’s Creek Drive.

Upon arrival, crews say they found a male in his 30′s on the ground, unconscious and unresponsive.

Crews reported a hole in the driveway of the home around 6-8 feet from the man that officials say appeared to be a possible lightning strike.

The man, who has not been identified by authorities, was rushed to the Mountain Lakes Medical Center in Clayton where he later died from his injuries.

