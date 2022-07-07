Man and woman wanted for string of robberies in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An Atlanta man and a Buford woman were both arrested by Gwinnett County Police in connection to a string of armed robberies in and around Gwinnett County.

Police say 35-year-old Steve Alan Coleman and 25-year-old Larkerria Dominique Stevenson were arrested and charged with multiple counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Coleman and Stevenson are accused of robbing a Lawrenceville Pizza Hut on June 25, a Lawrenceville Metro PCS on June 27, a PetSmart in Duluth on June 29 and an O’Reilly Automotive in Duluth on Tuesday before they were arrested by Gwinnett police officers.

According to investigators, Coleman and Stevenson acted like they were customers, approached the register with an item in their hands and asked questions. Coleman then showed a handgun and demanded they filled a bag with money.

During the investigation, detectives learned that Stevenson was the registered owner of a 2015 Black Chrysler 300 Ga Tag TAC4893. The vehicle matched the description of the black Chrysler 300 driving during all of the Gwinnett Count incidents with ties to additional Armed Robberies in Chamblee, Acworth, and Gwinnett City limits of Lilburn and Tucker, according to police.

Shortly after the Armed Robbery at the O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Buford, a Gwinnett Police K9 officer, and uniform officers conducted a traffic stop on a black Chrysler 300 matching the description of the vehicle that had just left the store. Coleman and Stevenson were arrested on the scene, transported to the Gwinnett County Detention center, and held without bond.

