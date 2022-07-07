MARTA adding $3000 hiring bonus to fill vacancies, expand service

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - MARTA is making a big push to bring more employees on board. They’re running hiring events because of an urgent need for bus operators and journeymen bus technicians.

MARTA currently has 1336 operators and says they have about 140 vacancies. Because of the labor shortage, Senior Director of Operations, Planning, and Control, Peter Bruno says, a lot of the routes have had to operate on a weekend schedule to accommodate the staffing shortage.

They are still graduating dozens of operators this month, which they hope will help fill the staffing need, and help with future service expansions.

They’re now offering a $3,000 signing bonus, which will include relevant training with hopes that will stir some motivation for people to apply and act fast.

Once candidates fill out the forms at the job fair, there is a short informational session, followed by interviews. If the candidates are successful, they will get a conditional offer on the spot. and that comes with the bonus if everything goes through.

“It’s tough for MARTA to compete without incentives when we know Amazon, UPS, DHL, and all the other places that need commercial drivers’ licenses, operators if they’re doing the same. So MARTA has to keep pace with that, that’s the reality,” said Bruno. “Our goal to our customers was, ‘Hey, during the pandemic, we had to decrease a little bit but we are going to get back just as good as new, just as good as you remember us in 2019.’ So our sense urgency is really tied to doing right by our customers. "

Something important to note, there is a covid-19 vaccination required for employment.

