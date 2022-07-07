Massive blaze rips through southwest Atlanta apartment complex

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a massive fire damaged several units at a two-story apartment building near the 2280 block of Campbellton Road Thursday morning.

According to officials, more than 15 units were dispatched to a first-alarm fire around 9 a.m. Heavy flames and smoke were visible from a distance.

Fire at southwest Atlanta apartment complex (CBS46 News)

No injuries were reported.

The fire is now under investigation by AFRD Fire Investigators.

