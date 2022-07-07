Massive blaze rips through southwest Atlanta apartment complex
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 5:11 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after a massive fire damaged several units at a two-story apartment building near the 2280 block of Campbellton Road Thursday morning.
According to officials, more than 15 units were dispatched to a first-alarm fire around 9 a.m. Heavy flames and smoke were visible from a distance.
No injuries were reported.
The fire is now under investigation by AFRD Fire Investigators.
