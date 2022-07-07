Multiple shootings reported since Wednesday night in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Police in metro Atlanta are investigating several shootings within the last 12 hours.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Atlanta Police Department officers responded to the 2300 block of Brandenberry Court in reference to a person shot.

DeKalb County police officers responded to a person shot call at around 10 p.m. at a residence on Rockbridge Road. Multiple shots were reportedly fired at the location from outside. The officers discovered that a 17-year-old female and a 22-year-old male arrived at nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds. Both people are in critical condition, according to police.

At approximately 12:30 a.m., Douglasville Police reported they were investigating a homicide in the parking lot of the Douglas Commons Shopping Center near Hospital Drive and Fairburn Road.

Upon arrival, they found a man in his 20s who had been shot inside of his vehicle.

The initial investigation, according to police, indicates the victim was shot as he was driving in a nearby apartment complex. After being shot, he drove over a retaining wall and crashed. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

At around 11:20 p.m., police officers with APD responded to a person shot call in the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue SW. They found a 21-year-old male with a gunshot wound.

Police say that the victim drove to the location of the shooting, got out of his car to talk to two men, and was shot. The young man was transported to a hospital and was stable at the time of transport.

At around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, APD responded to reports of shots fired in the 3200 block of Saville Street SW. The victim told police she was awakened by gunfire and discovered her home and vehicle had been hit by bullets. No injuries were reported.

