Person who blew up Georgia Guidestones could get 20 years in prison says DA

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The person or persons who were responsible for the destruction of the Georgia Guidestones could go to prison for 20 years, according to the Elberton District Attorney Parks White.

In a Facebook post, White said that regardless of feelings about the stones or their meaning, they were a historical landmark and the destructive act was an “assault upon our community.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Video released of Georgia Guidestones explosion, remaining stones fall

He went on to say that detonating a massive explosive device capable of shattering a granite tablet in an area surrounded by residences is a “criminal act which placed many people in peril of serious injury.”

White also revealed that the GBI has “many leads” and the case is “being made against the perpetrator.”

Former candidate for governor Kandiss Taylor gave credit to God on Wednesday after the guidestones were damaged.

God is God all by Himself. He can do ANYTHING He wants to do. That includes striking down Satanic Guidestones. — Kandiss Taylor (@KandissTaylor) July 6, 2022

During her campaign, Taylor said that the Georgia Guidestones MUST be demolished.

I am the ONLY candidate willing to stand up to the Satanic Cabal. Time is running out to support my fight.



The Georgia Guidestones MUST be demolished: https://t.co/yO9kVEdAXf pic.twitter.com/UpsH1157bN — Kandiss Taylor (@KandissTaylor) May 12, 2022

She later released a video in which she said that she believes that anyone who goes onto private property should be arrested. She went on to say that she does not want to be associated with anything that is illegal and that her words were being twisted. She also implied that she would sue anyone who did so for defamation and slander.

She finished by saying: “I believe vandalism is illegal and sometimes, people like to call vandalism instead of actually giving God credit because they don’t know how to explain what happens when God moves. So, until I see a video that shows me anything than what looked like lightning or the hand of God moving on a situation, I’m going to believe it was God.”

GBI released a video Wednesday afternoon that showed the explosion and what appears to be a silver sedan with a sunroof leaving the scene.

The Georgia Guidestones have been at the center of multiple conspiracy theories and have been called “Satanic” by Taylor and others. Over the years, they have been subjected to graffiti and vandalism.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.