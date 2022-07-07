Advertisement

Scattered strong storms impacting the evening commute

By Cutter Martin
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 4:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Extreme heat and humidity have allowed scattered showers and thunderstorms to develop. A few storms may become strong, to severe, through early evening.

A portion of the CBS46 Viewing Area is in a 2/5, Slight Risk, of severe weather; roughly along and east of I-75.

Wind gusts to 65 MPH and hail to the size of quarters are the greatest threats with storms that manage to become severe.

Storms will, gradually, diminish through the evening hours. But, the chance of more scattered storms returns Friday afternoon.

Keep an eye on the forecast, live radar and severe weather alerts in the CBS46 First Alert Weather App.

