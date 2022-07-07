Witness in case against YSL group claims she’s been threatened

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - According to the New York Times, citing numerous threats to kill or harm witnesses, prosecutors in the case against the YSL group and alleged leader Young Thug, have confirmed a requirement that forces defense lawyers to withhold all contact information from their clients.

This is all in court documents obtained by the Times.

The defense denied any attempt to intimidate witnesses.

The artist, whose real name is Jeffery Williams, is charged with conspiracy to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, along with weapons and drug charges related to items police allegedly found during a search of his Buckhead home.

According to Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis’s massive 28-person indictment, Williams helped found the Young Slime Life (YSL) street gang in 2012, a gang she said committed numerous violent crimes in the years since, including murder.

The Atlanta-based rap star was denied bond in June.

Also charged in the indictment were Atlanta-based rappers ‘Gunna,’ whose real name is Sergio Kitchens, and ‘Yak Gotti,’ whose real name is Deamonte Kendrick.

Trial for all three rappers is expected to start Jan. 9, 2023.

