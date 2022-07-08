Advertisement

115 gallons of liquid meth, crystal meth and guns seized worth $2.5 million

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS, Ga. (CBS46) - A 43-year-old Dallas man was arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine after agents seized 115 gallons of liquid methamphetamine and nearly 9 lbs of crystal methamphetamine that officials say has the potential street value of more than $2.5 million

Officials say DEA, Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force operated a search warrant at the home on 89 Paces Lakes Point on July 5.

Wilber Leonel Romero-Zelaya was arrested and transported to the Paulding County Jail for possession and trafficking.

Wilber Zelaya mugshot
Wilber Zelaya mugshot(Paulding County Sheriff's Office)

“It is only through inter-agency cooperation that operations like this can occur. We are thankful for our state and federal partners and glad they are assisting us with putting drug dealers like this in Jail,” said Paulding County Sheriff Gary Gulledge.

Agents also seized six rifles, one pistol, three vehicles and $2,500 in cash.

Officials added the hazardous waste disposal team responded to the scene in order to safely remove and dispose of the hazardous materials and dangerous and flammable liquids that were used.

No other individuals have been charged in the investigation is ongoing.

“The residents in our communities are the eyes and ears for law enforcement, we want to urge citizens that if you see or smell something that doesn’t seem normal, please call law enforcement to have an investigation initiated,” said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Assistant Special Agent and Comm. of the HPDTF Steve Sweatt.

Zelaya is currently being held without bond.

If you have any information related to drug dealing in Haralson or Paulding Counties, please call the Haralson Paulding Drug Task Force at (770) 646-9175 or send a message via the free Paulding Sheriff mobile app to report it.

