Assassination of former prime minister shocks Japanese Americans in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Hours after Friday’s assassination of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, members of some Japanese American community and civic groups gathered at the Carter Center for what was supposed to be a joyous occasion.

The gathering featured a ceremonial groundbreaking for the construction of a tower for former President Jimmy Carter’s Friendship Bell, a 200-year-old, thousand-pound Japanese bell that ended up as a gift to the Carter Center in Atlanta and has served as a symbol of friendship between Japan and the U.S. for decades.

“It is a sad day for all of us,” said Jason Carter, grandson of Jimmy Carter and Chair of the Carter Center’s Board of Trustees. “Our deepest condolences to the people of Japan and to the loved ones of the former prime minister.”

Among the speakers at the groundbreaking ceremony was Kazuyuki Takeuchi, the Consulate General of Japan’s Atlanta office. He knew the former prime minister personally.

“I sometimes went to his office for explaining policy matters,” he said.

Takeuchi said the rare violent act in his country creates a harsh challenge on democracy.

“I join all the Japanese people with shock and sorrow about what happened and share the anger on the nature of the incident,” he said.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.