Atlanta Braves World Series trophy on display this weekend in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves are bringing the 2021 World Series trophy back to metro Atlanta this weekend.

The trophy is making four stops. You can take a photo with the trophy this afternoon in Suwanee, tomorrow in Alpharetta or Sunday in Marietta.

After this weekend, the trophy heads to south Georgia and won’t be back in the Atlanta area until the end of August.

