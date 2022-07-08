Advertisement

Atlanta Braves World Series trophy on display this weekend in metro Atlanta

Braves trophy tour in metro Atlanta
By CBS46 News Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Braves are bringing the 2021 World Series trophy back to metro Atlanta this weekend.

The trophy is making four stops. You can take a photo with the trophy this afternoon in Suwanee, tomorrow in Alpharetta or Sunday in Marietta.

After this weekend, the trophy heads to south Georgia and won’t be back in the Atlanta area until the end of August.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Atlanta Braves playing on the 4th of July
Atlanta Braves celebrating 4th of July with fireworks show after game tonight
FILE - Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (5) bats during a baseball game against the Colorado...
Speculation grows about Freddie Freemans departure from Braves amid reports
Casey Motter Braves PA Announcer
Atlanta Braves PA announcer Casey Motter dies, officials announce
Freddie Freeman makes emotional return to Truist Park to play Braves
Freddie Freeman makes emotional return to Truist Park to play former team