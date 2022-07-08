Beloved Benefit raised $6.3 million, shines line on social, economic issues

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than $6.3 million was raised at the Beloved Benefit on Thursday evening to help non-profit beneficiaries and 11 community beacons boost economic development, raise awareness on social justice issues, hunger, poverty and other issues in communities around Atlanta.

The event was emceed by NBC Sports Host and Correspondent Maria Taylor. Notable attendees included Peachtree TV’s Monica Pearson, Mayor Andre Dickens, Jeff Foxworthy and more.

A special tribute was made to the late Congressman John Lewis.

The event featured musical performances by Atlanta native Usher, Maroon 5, Seasons Collective and a theatrical performance called “Little A.”

Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility for Chick-Fil-A Rodney Bullard joined CBS46 in June to talk more about the event.

In 2019, organizers raised over $5 million for the westside of the City.

The beneficiaries at the event included:

Atlanta CareerRise

Center for Employment Opportunities

The Goodr Foundation

Goodwill of North Georgia Career Training Center

Latin American Association

Quest Community Development Organization

The Village Market

Westside Future Fund

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Chick-fil-A, Inc., Mercedes-Benz Stadium, The Home Depot were among the many sponsors of the event.

