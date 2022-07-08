Advertisement

Carlson’s tiebreaking single sends Cards over Braves in 11

St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman (16) slides ahead of the throw to Atlanta Braves catcher...
St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Gorman (16) slides ahead of the throw to Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud (16) to score on an Albert Pujols fly ball in the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)(John Bazemore | AP)
By GEORGE HENRY
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — Dylan Carlson hit a tiebreaking single in the top of the 11th inning, and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 to snap their four-game losing streak.

Nolan Gorman singled to begin the 11th and advance placement runner Nolan Arenado to third.

Carlson’s single glanced off the glove of second baseman Phil Gosselin, and the Cardinals led 3-2. Spencer Strider dominated with a career-high 12 strikeouts in six innings for the defending World Series champion Braves, who began the game 26-7 since June 1, best in the major leagues since that date.

