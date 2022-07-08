Advertisement

Daniel Defense CEO asked to testify at hearing about gun violence

By WTOC Staff
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The CEO of Daniel Defense, a gun manufacturer in Bryan County, has been asked to testify at a government hearing about gun violence.

According to a document on the House Committee on Oversight and Reform’s website, Daniel Defense CEO Marty Daniel has been asked to speak at a July 20 hearing. Daniel is one of three CEOs of three manufacturers of AR-15 type rifles that have been invited to speak.

In the letter, committee chairwoman, Carolyn Maloney, asks Daniel to appear before the committee regarding “the crisis of gun violence in America and the gun industry’s role in fueling that violence.”

The Committee says they’re taking a closer look at how AR-15 style rifles are marketed after several recent mass-shootings.

In May, the gun used by the shooter at an Uvalde, Texas school was manufactured by Daniel Defense. At the time, the company declined to comment.

