FIRST ALERT: Hot and humid, scattered storms Friday; Storms likely Saturday

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We have issued a First Alert for hot, humid conditions on Friday. It will reach the low to mid 90s and feel like 100-105° around the Atlanta metro area. Additionally, there will be scattered storms developing in the afternoon/evening. A few of the storms could be strong to severe with strong straight-line winds and/or hail.

A disturbance heading for north Georgia on Saturday will bring a few rounds of scattered thunderstorms. There is an 80% chance of catching at least one downpour with lightning on Saturday. Some cities may get a few storms between the morning, afternoon, and evening. It will still be very humid, but not quite as hot. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s, and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s.

Rain chances diminish a bit on Sunday. The best chance of scattered t-storms is from Atlanta through middle Georgia. There is a lower risk of storms in the mountains. Highs will be in the 80s.

A slow-moving storm system could bring more unsettled weather next week. Right now, it looks like the best chance of more showers/storms is in the midweek. It will not be as hot with highs in the 80s to near 90.

