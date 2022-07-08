Advertisement

FIRST ALERT: Widespread Storms Today & This Weekend

By Ella Dorsey
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A cold front arrives this weekend, bringing widespread storms and cooler temperatures.

Friday Forecast: Sunny skies in the morning give way to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon with spotty thunderstorms popping up around lunch and lasting through the afternoon. A few t-showers may pop up this evening as well. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 12-7pm.

High: 93° Feels Like: 102° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 50% PM

Limit time outside between 12-7pm.
What You Need to Know:

Widespread rain and storms move through Saturday. It won’t be a washout, but there is a very high chance of rain at times through the entire day. By Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy and slightly cooler, with scattered rain especially south of I-20.

Widely scattered storms through the day.
Cooler temperatures take over next week, thank goodness. Plan on highs in the 80s through the week.

80s next week!
