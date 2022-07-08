FIRST ALERT: Widespread Storms Today & This Weekend
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A cold front arrives this weekend, bringing widespread storms and cooler temperatures.
Friday Forecast: Sunny skies in the morning give way to mostly cloudy skies through the afternoon with spotty thunderstorms popping up around lunch and lasting through the afternoon. A few t-showers may pop up this evening as well. A Heat Advisory is in effect from 12-7pm.
High: 93° Feels Like: 102° Average High: 90° Chance of Rain: 50% PM
What You Need to Know:
Widespread rain and storms move through Saturday. It won’t be a washout, but there is a very high chance of rain at times through the entire day. By Sunday, it will be mostly cloudy and slightly cooler, with scattered rain especially south of I-20.
Cooler temperatures take over next week, thank goodness. Plan on highs in the 80s through the week.
Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.