GBI releases new video of possible Georgia Guidestones explosion suspect

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A new video was released Thursday by the Georgia Burea of Investigation related to the explosion at the Georgia Guidestones in Elbert County.

The video shows someone running up to the Guidestones and then running away.

(1/4) The GBI is releasing additional surveillance video that shows an unknown person leaving an explosive device at the Georgia Guidestones.



The video is unclear, but agents are still actively working to identify the person leaving the scene after the explosion. pic.twitter.com/WK61R7MKrs — GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) July 7, 2022

The GBI says they recognize that this case has drawn high public interest and questions. They also said that their EOD unit made the call to demolish the entire structure since someone destroyed one of the slabs.

Elberton is known as the “Granite Capital of the World” and the monument was made from granite that was mined locally.

The monument was built by a man using the pseudonym of “Robert C. Christian” in 1980. The slabs were inscribed in multiple languages with a message for current and future generations.

The message reads:

“Maintain humanity under 500,000,000 in perpetual balance with nature; Guide reproduction wisely, improving fitness and diversity; Unite humanity with a living new language; Rule passion, faith, tradition, and all things with tempered reason; Protect people and nations with fair laws and just courts; Let all nations rule internally, resolving external disputes in a world court; Avoid petty laws and useless officials; Balance personal rights with social duties; Prize truth, beauty, love ... seeking harmony with the infinite; Be not a cancer on earth -- leave room for nature -- leave room for nature.”

The slabs have been at the center of multiple conspiracy theories.

Additionally, former candidate for governor Kandiss Taylor said during her campaign run that she would have the Guidestones destroyed if she was elected governor.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.