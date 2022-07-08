Advertisement

Georgia’s Abrams raises $22M in 2 months, far outpacing Kemp

Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Stacey Abrams’ fundraising continues to accelerate.

The Georgia Democrat’s campaign for governor swamped Republican incumbent Brian Kemp in the two months ended June 30.

She raised $22 million in the period, compared to $6.8 million for Kemp.

Abrams is nearing $50 million raised since starting her campaign in December. Kemp has raised a total of $31 million.

Abrams now has more cash on hand than Kemp for the first time this campaign. That includes $6.3 million raised by a special Abrams leadership committee before she officially became the Democratic nominee in May.

The Abrams campaign argues it must outspend Kemp to overcome his advantages as the incumbent.

