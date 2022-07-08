‘I don’t think I’m nuts’: Man plans to push peanut (with his nose) 13 miles to mountain peak

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado man is getting ready to push a peanut with his nose to the top of a mountain peak while joining a unique club if he’s able to make it to the summit.

Bob Salem will attempt the feat on Saturday up to Pikes Peak, the highest summit of the southern Front Range of the Rocky Mountains.

“I don’t think I’m nuts. I think I’m eccentrically challenged,” Salem said.

He’s just cracking his way into an odd and exclusive club: The Pikes Peak Peanut Pusher Club.

“I’ll be the fourth,” Salem said.

The club started as a bar bet in 1929, and Salem is trying to be the first person since a rockabilly star did it 60 years ago.

“I like the weird and the strange. I love local stuff,” Salem said.

Salem must reach the summit in under eight days to be the fastest. He said he plans to get to the top in three days with his own original plan and a few snacks.

“Peanuts will probably be one of my snacks,” Salem said.

Salem also said he would be raising money for a homeless charity he supports while taking on the challenge.

Copyright 2022 KRDO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.