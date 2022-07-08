Advertisement

‘I don’t think I’m nuts’: Man plans to push peanut (with his nose) 13 miles to mountain peak

A Colorado man is planning to join a unique club by pushing a peanut to the top of a summit in the Rocky Mountains. (Source: KRDO)
By Spencer Soicher
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - A Colorado man is getting ready to push a peanut with his nose to the top of a mountain peak while joining a unique club if he’s able to make it to the summit.

Bob Salem will attempt the feat on Saturday up to Pikes Peak, the highest summit of the southern Front Range of the Rocky Mountains.

“I don’t think I’m nuts. I think I’m eccentrically challenged,” Salem said.

He’s just cracking his way into an odd and exclusive club: The Pikes Peak Peanut Pusher Club.

“I’ll be the fourth,” Salem said.

The club started as a bar bet in 1929, and Salem is trying to be the first person since a rockabilly star did it 60 years ago.

“I like the weird and the strange. I love local stuff,” Salem said.

Salem must reach the summit in under eight days to be the fastest. He said he plans to get to the top in three days with his own original plan and a few snacks.

“Peanuts will probably be one of my snacks,” Salem said.

Salem also said he would be raising money for a homeless charity he supports while taking on the challenge.

Copyright 2022 KRDO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE PHOTO - President Joe Biden on Friday will visit the Central Intelligence Agency to...
Biden visits CIA as intelligence plays key role in Ukraine
Vandals destroy 76-year-old woman's wheelchair ramp
Questions remain as to how the alleged shooter was able to get guns.
Services begin for Highland Park parade shooting victims
A loyal Atlanta Gladiators hockey fan won a first-class, all-expenses-paid vacation to Costa...
Atlanta Gladiators fan wins prize vacation, but his award has been put on ice
FILE - Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank through the town of Trostyanets, Ukraine, Monday, March...
US sending $400 million in military aid to Ukraine