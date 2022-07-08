Inflation might be making access to groceries hard for some families, volunteers step up to meet the need

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - We are at the Refuge Coffee Company Truck in Clarkston, Georgia.

“Clarkston is considered the most diverse square mile in America,” said Stephanie Solvig with Refuge Coffee.

It feels like a heartbeat of this community.

“By people coming to our coffee shops, they are helping to provide jobs for refugees and immigrants from literally all over the world,” said Solvig.

In the hour and a half we were here, we must have seen two dozen people in line to get a coffee or tea, or to stop at the Free99Fridge on the side of the building.

“In this location because there is such a huge population of refugees and a lot of families who are very experienced cooking, they prefer ingredients and produce but at other fridges that cater more to the unhoused population, they prefer grab-and-go meals,” said Free 99 Fridge Volunteer, Jessica Hudes.

Free99Fridge is a grassroots effort to bring free food to communities.

“It is so easy, it doesn’t cost anything. You don’t have to bring food....oftentimes, I just come and clean up,” said Hudes.

Volunteers, keep these fridges clean, stocked and running properly.

“We are bringing in donations to each of the fridges. And then Hodgepodge and North Decatur Church will also get about $400 worth of groceries today,” said Char-Broil Grill Company Employee, Hannah Baumgarten.

The fridges go empty at times for a variety of reasons. Volunteers tell us inflation and this heat could be causing the demand for free groceries to intensify.

“We have feminine products, baby food, pet food. It is really good to have, especially with supply chain shortages they way they are right now it is really hard to find for a lot of families,” said Baumgarten.

Our CBS46 crew, saw the Clarksville fridge go empty and then get filled by volunteers multiple times in the two or three hours we were there.

Watching the number of people at these fridges for the day is truly an opportunity to see the community in motion.

