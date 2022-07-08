Investigation underway after shooting at Motel 6 in Marietta

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) - An investigation is underway after an officer-involved shooting at a Motel 6 in Marietta Thursday evening.

Officials confirmed to CBS46 a subject and an officer were involved in a shooting outside the Motel 6 on the 2300 block of Delk Road. Two officers were attempting to conduct a stop when the shooting happened, officials say.

CBS46 News captured multiple police cruisers and fire trucks surrounding the parking lot at Motel 6.

The subject, who has not yet been identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. An officer was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no additional information available at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.

