Lightning safety tips crucial ahead of stormy weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Summers in Georgia often come with rain showers and thunderstorms, so it is important you’re prepared in case you’re around stormy weather.

But, what happens if you’re outside, and caught in severe weather? We know that when a storm moves in, it can move in fast. And when it does arrive, as soon as you hear that first rumble of thunder, you should have one plan in mind, get inside.

That’s the advice from our “First Alert” Chief Meterologist Jennifer Valdez, and also local lifeguards in the area.

Especially if you’re outside -- near a pool, golf course, under trees, it doesn’t matter. If you happen to see lightning, you hear thunder, you need to immediately get inside.

A Georgia man recently died after reportedly being struck by lightning in Rabun County.

Valdez also tells us every time you hear a thunder clap, you need to wait at least 30 minutes after before going outside, here’s more tips from our conversation.

Stay a step ahead of dangerous weather by downloading our first alert weather app. Scan the q-r code on your screen to get the app for free. Then, you can personalize weather alerts based on your location.

