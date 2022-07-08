Advertisement

Polk County PD looking for man who allegedly choked dog in front of child

ANDREW P. COMPTON
ANDREW P. COMPTON(POLK COUNTY POLICE DEPARTMENT)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Jul. 8, 2022 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Polk County Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly choked a small dog in front of a child and then allowed the dog to be mauled.

According to Polk County PD, 35-year-old Andrew P. Compton choked a small brown dog and then threw the dog to a German Shepard that was known to be aggressive towards other dogs.

The Shepard attacked and mauled the small dog until it was badly injured.

A small child saw what happened.

Polk County PD posted about the incident on Facebook. They did not say when or where it happened.

Compton is now wanted for animal cruelty and cruelty to children in the first degree.

Polk County PD wants anyone with information to message them through Facebook.

