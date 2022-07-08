Residents hopeful changes are coming to ‘dangerous’ South Fulton intersection

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) - A South Fulton community may be getting some change at an intersection neighbors say is dangerous. City and state officials discussed options in a Thursday meeting.

“It does not take a day to fix things,” said District 63 State Rep. Debra Bazemore.

But, solutions cannot wait a day more, if you ask the outspoken South Fulton neighbors who showed up to Thursday’s meeting at Creel Park to address Highway 138 at Bethsaida Road.

“We’ve been singing this same song for years,” explained one upset resident.

Two months after two elderly residents, a married couple, were killed at the intersection while trying to turn left but failing to yield to oncoming traffic-- city and state leaders announced potential road improvements.

“We’re talking about a temporary light right now,” confirmed Bazemore.

However, the state representative told CBS46 long term options include possible flashing signage and stripes on the pavement. Solutions she feels are owed to crash victims and families.

Bazemore continued, “We can’t do anything to bring them back but we are going to, I am going to, pledge to make that area safe for everybody.”

Additionally, streetlights and a permanent stop light are on the table too, says city councilwoman Natasha Williams.

But the district 6 councilmember feels the process has been complicated.

“It’s very frustrating,” she sighed.

As a homeowner and leader who uses the intersection, she’s disappointed with the project’s pace. Adding, the city is required to work with GDOT as Highway 138 is a state road.

“It slows things down even more when you have to work through state processes with traffic studies,” said Williams.

GDOT did a site visit back in June, roughly three years since its last visit in 2019. South Fulton leaders told CBS46, the agency saw the need for visibility upgrades. But there is no current timeline.

“It’s very sad and depressing that we can’t get things done faster so we don’t have to keep this cycle going over and over again,” added Williams.

